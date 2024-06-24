B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $764,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,713 shares of company stock valued at $97,038,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $219.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

