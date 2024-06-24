B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $214.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.91 and a 12 month high of $215.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

