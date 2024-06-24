Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires 4,351 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after buying an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after buying an additional 674,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 613,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 562,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,351. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.