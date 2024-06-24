Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires 6,326 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises about 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 2.31% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

