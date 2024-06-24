Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $163.40. The stock had a trading volume of 888,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,047. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

