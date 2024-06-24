Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 376,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,591,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 157.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,725 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,868. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.