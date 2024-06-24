Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $11,354,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.57. 1,104,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

