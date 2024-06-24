Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

