Baker Boyer National Bank Has $3.22 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $372.43. The company had a trading volume of 386,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,049. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.56 and its 200 day moving average is $334.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.