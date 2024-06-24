Baker Boyer National Bank Has $391,000 Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.25% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 279,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. 4,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Profile
The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
