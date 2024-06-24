Baker Boyer National Bank Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.39% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. 320,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.