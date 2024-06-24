Baker Boyer National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 129,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 82,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,350. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

