Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,023 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 81,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. 172,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,538. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

