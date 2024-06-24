Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 160 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.48. 703,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,315. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

