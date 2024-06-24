Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 557 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,894,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,811,390. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.07 on Monday, hitting $459.92. The stock had a trading volume of 924,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,531. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $427.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

