Baker Boyer National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 743,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $84,486,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.78. 1,200,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,566. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

