Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.52. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 396,880 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $733.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

