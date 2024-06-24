Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.82. 55,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.47. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

