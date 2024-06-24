Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 38.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.09. 886,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.54. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 718.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

