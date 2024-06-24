Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

EMR traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $109.29. 110,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

