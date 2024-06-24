Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,345,000 after buying an additional 835,214 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. 365,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,827. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

