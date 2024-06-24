Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.68 and a 200-day moving average of $332.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

