Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 399 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 246,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,406. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.