Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.