Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 303.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.22. 45,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.