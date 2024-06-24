Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.0 %

MTD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,464.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,378.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,283.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

