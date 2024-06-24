Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,466. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

