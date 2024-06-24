Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

KMB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.00. 52,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,414. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.95. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

