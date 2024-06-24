Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $847.75. 248,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,994. The stock has a market cap of $375.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $521.26 and a 52 week high of $873.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $788.13 and its 200-day moving average is $732.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

