Ballentine Partners LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $32.18. 31,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,115. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

