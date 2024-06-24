Ballentine Partners LLC Has $622,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 275,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

