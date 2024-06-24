Ballentine Partners LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 190,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.