Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 67,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.02. 123,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,072. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

