Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.88. 38,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $227.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

