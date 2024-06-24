Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

