Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Republic Services stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.08. 24,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,723. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.