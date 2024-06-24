Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.3%

RCL stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.10. The company had a trading volume of 181,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

