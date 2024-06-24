Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $211,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 192,109 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $546.69. The company had a trading volume of 180,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

