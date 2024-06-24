Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 700 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $441.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,974. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

