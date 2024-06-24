Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 9,485 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 192.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

