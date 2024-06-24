Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 597,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $211.63. 253,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.19. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.