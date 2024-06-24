Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 962,547 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 799,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $34.42. 721,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,503. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

