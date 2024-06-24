Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.63. 33,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

