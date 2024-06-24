Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.91. 98,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,688. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

