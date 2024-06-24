Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 112,794 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

