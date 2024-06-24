Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

