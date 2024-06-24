Bangor Savings Bank Sells 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. City State Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Honeywell International by 151.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $216.08. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

