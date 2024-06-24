BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 97,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

