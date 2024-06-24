Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,718 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 122,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 101,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.89 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

