Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SLV opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

